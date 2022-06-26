Look at This House of the Dragon Merch

Check out all of this House of the Dragon Merchandise

Game of Thrones was a very popular TV show. Along with it came a lot of merchandise like T-shirts, board games, Funko Pops and so much more. Now a new prequel series is coming out called House of the Dragon. Recently some merchandise got announced and here is my thoughts on it.

House of the Dragon Blanket

All of the items look really cool. I love the T-Shirt with the family crest on it and it looks comfortable as well. The blanket turned out great and the saying on it is pretty awesome. You can order these items here.

House of the Dragon T-Shirt

These House of the Dragon items are available to order now. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

House of the Dragon Mug