Home / A&E / 'Looper' is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Looper’ is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

This wild time traveling tale is available to own for the first time in stunning 4K Ultra HD

‘Looper’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I remember the first time I watched Looper. The story was a little confusing at first but gets better as it moves along. There are a ton of intense action scenes and some impressive special effects. Now this movie is coming out on 4K Ultra HD. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Looper here:

In this futuristic action thriller, time travel will be invented – but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past where a hired gun, like Joe – is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good…until the day the mob decides to “close the loop,” sending back Joe’s future self for assassination.

It was nice getting to watch this movie again. The action scenes were just as intense as I remembered them to be. The story also made a bit more sense since I knew where it was going this time. The cast does a great job helping to tell a pretty wild story. There are a ton of deleted scenes and a real nice animated trailer.

Looper is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

