Maggie Has a Big Decision to Make in ‘Miles Apart’

The next few days will be rough for Maggie in ‘Miles Apart’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Maggie decided to return home to get a cancer screening. Not long after she landed, the pandemic started changing things in a big way. Rome got some awful news, and wasn’t sure how to get past it. Delilah found out she wasn’t coming home any time soon, and it put Gary in an awkward situation. As this episode came to a close, Maggie got some shocking news. Now she has a big decision to make in ‘Miles Apart’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Miles Apart’ here:

Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition.

Maggie is still reeling from getting some surprising news in ‘Miles Apart’. She has a difficult call to make, but a friend assures her it is the right thing to do. Once she makes a big decision, it looks like the next few days might be challenging. Thankfully Gary is glad to do all he can to help her get through it. Yet this also puts him in a peculiar situation with Darcy. Meanwhile Eddie could be doing better, and reaches out to someone for help. They think he has other motives, but they aren’t too happy once they learn the truth. As this episode comes to a close, Eddie and this person seem to reach an understanding, at least for now. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things 'Miles Apart' airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC.