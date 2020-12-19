Mando and his Allies Join Together for a Mission in ‘The Rescue’

Mando asks his allies for help with a mission in ‘The Rescue’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Mando takes the child to a barren looking planet. It was here where they hoped the child might find someone to help them out with their training. Nothing seemed to be happening at first, and things got intense when Mando had a surprise guest or two. All they wanted was something back, and a small fight ensued. When Mando saw someone he thought to be dead, their entire mood changed. As this episode came to a close, something awful ended up happening to the child. Now Mando brings their allies together for a dangerous mission in ‘The Rescue’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Rescue’ here:

The Mandalorian and his allies attempt a daring rescue.

Mando asks his allies for help with a big mission in ‘The Rescue’. It has a rough start, but overall things go better than expected. When the mission begins, these allies decide to break off into two teams. Things seem to be going as planned at first, but as it moves along it takes a few unexpected turns. A fight between Mando and a powerful foe takes place, and the winner finds themselves in an odd position. As this episode comes to a close, Mando will have to say goodbye to a dear friend.

The Mandalorian ‘The Rescue’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.