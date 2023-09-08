Mariner is Looking Forward to an Assignment on Voyager in ‘Twovix’

A simple mission takes some bad turns in ‘Twovix’

I have loved Star Trek: Lower Decks so far. We have seen this ship go on some wild missions, and the Lower Decks crew has changed much over the seasons. They have made some big decisions, and they didn’t always worked out how they hoped they would. When I heard a season 4 was being made, I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to watch ‘Twovix’ and here is what I thought of it.

The Cerritos ensigns must assist a caretaker on the voyage of a historically significant starship.

We see the crew of the Cerritos heading to a rendezvous point at the start of this episode. They aren’t sure what it is at first, but Mariner is thrilled once it gets revealed. Some of the Lower Decks crew get to be on Voyager to help it arrive to an important destination. Almost immediately, things start to happen which make this mission much more difficult than it should be. We see some senior staff become merged together, and it puts Tendi in a tough position. Somehow Boimler finds a way to save the day, and we see some promotions get given out. As this episode comes to a close, we see a Klingon ship take on a strange looking vessel.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Twovix’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.