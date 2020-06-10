Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Mission Through Time Continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’

The Mission Through Time Continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’

The team lands in another unfamiliar timeline again trying to stop an enemy from altering the present

by Leave a Comment

alien commies from the future, agents of shield, tv show, drama, action, marvel, season 7, review, abc

The mission continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’

Last time on Agents of Shield, their mission took a few surprise turns. One agent was given a tough order to follow, and keeping this person safe proved to be pretty difficult. They also found out the time window was closing soon, which meant they had little time to finish this mission. Somehow it did turn out to be a success, but they did end up leaving someone behind. Now this team lands in another time period in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

alien commies from the future, agents of shield, tv show, drama, action, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Alien Commies From the Future’ here:

A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases. They won’t be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two.

alien commies from the future, agents of shield, tv show, drama, action, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Their mission through time continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’. They land in 1955, and must learn what plan this enemy has in this time period. To get some answers, they will have to get into a very secure base. For this mission to be a success, they will need all the help they can get. Just when things look hopeless, they find out what this enemy’s mission is, and somehow find a way to stop them in time. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like their mission here isn’t over yet. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
alien commies from the future, agents of shield, tv show, drama, action, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Agents of Shield ‘Alien Commies From the Future’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x