The Mission Through Time Continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’

The mission continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’

Last time on Agents of Shield, their mission took a few surprise turns. One agent was given a tough order to follow, and keeping this person safe proved to be pretty difficult. They also found out the time window was closing soon, which meant they had little time to finish this mission. Somehow it did turn out to be a success, but they did end up leaving someone behind. Now this team lands in another time period in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Alien Commies From the Future’ here:

A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases. They won’t be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two.

Their mission through time continues in ‘Alien Commies From the Future’. They land in 1955, and must learn what plan this enemy has in this time period. To get some answers, they will have to get into a very secure base. For this mission to be a success, they will need all the help they can get. Just when things look hopeless, they find out what this enemy’s mission is, and somehow find a way to stop them in time. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like their mission here isn’t over yet. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Agents of Shield ‘Alien Commies From the Future’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.