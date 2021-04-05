‘Monster Hunter’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Hollywood loves making movies based off of popular video games. The first Mortal Kombat was actually pretty good and did a great job bringing the game to the big screen. Meanwhile films like The House of the Dead and Super Mario Bros ended up being pretty terrible. When I heard about Monster Hunter I hoped it might be good. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

I wasn’t that impressed with this film. The story was intense for the first about 30 minutes, but it lost its momentum shortly after that. The story wasn’t that great, and it dragged on more than once. As the movie moved along, it became obvious what was going to happen next. A weak ending doesn’t help this film out much and overall was one I wouldn’t recommend watching.

Monster Hunter is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital.