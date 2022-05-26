Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / More Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’

More Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’

Watch as a new group of players take on these one of a kind mini golf courses

by Leave a Comment

pepe's ransom plan continues, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

New players take these courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’

Last time on Holey Moley, a new set of players took these wild courses on. Some ended up doing pretty well, while others not so much. Rob also went to Miss Piggy asking for help to make a show stopping finale. As this episode came to a close we saw the next champion of the season get crowned. Now watch as more players take these courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

pepe's ransom plan continues, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’ here:

Down at the fishing hole and all the way to the Full Mooney, a new crop of competitors take a swing at the infamous Holey Moley course in hopes of emerging victorious. Meanwhile, Pepe the King Prawn and Stephen Curry form an unlikely friendship; and later, dreams come true on Holeywood as one competitor leaves with a golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.

pepe's ransom plan continues, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

A new set of players prepare to take these course on at the start of this episode. Most of them have a tough time making it through, yet still find a way to make it to the next round. On Full Mooney someone is able for the first time to make it through this course unscathed. Rob checks in with Pepe and things take an unexpected turn. As this episode comes to a close the next champion of the season gets crowned.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
pepe's ransom plan continues, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x