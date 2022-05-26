More Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’

New players take these courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’

Last time on Holey Moley, a new set of players took these wild courses on. Some ended up doing pretty well, while others not so much. Rob also went to Miss Piggy asking for help to make a show stopping finale. As this episode came to a close we saw the next champion of the season get crowned. Now watch as more players take these courses on in ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues’ here:

Down at the fishing hole and all the way to the Full Mooney, a new crop of competitors take a swing at the infamous Holey Moley course in hopes of emerging victorious. Meanwhile, Pepe the King Prawn and Stephen Curry form an unlikely friendship; and later, dreams come true on Holeywood as one competitor leaves with a golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.

A new set of players prepare to take these course on at the start of this episode. Most of them have a tough time making it through, yet still find a way to make it to the next round. On Full Mooney someone is able for the first time to make it through this course unscathed. Rob checks in with Pepe and things take an unexpected turn. As this episode comes to a close the next champion of the season gets crowned.

