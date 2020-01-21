A New Hero Will Rise in ‘Green Lantern: Legacy’

A hero must stop a powerful threat in ‘Green Lantern: Legacy’

I have read one or two Green Lantern comics in the past. They were a lot of fun and told a pretty good story. The history of this organization is truly an amazing one. When I heard about Green Lantern: Legacy I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Green Lantern Legacy here:

Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother’s store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he’s about to embark on. When Tai inherits his grandmother’s jade ring, he soon finds out it’s more than just a piece of jewelry. Suddenly he’s inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns. He is about to learn that being a superhero takes more than just a ring. Does Tai have the willpower and the imagination to uphold his ba’s legacy.

I had a wonderful time reading Green Lantern: Legacy. It tells the next chapter in this series, one that brings a new member into its ranks. Although no one saw it coming, they might be the person needed to help stop a dangerous threat. As they try to get the hang of these powers, they discover someone they thought they could trust ends up being more than they seem. If you are a fan of the Green Lantern then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Green Lantern: Legacy is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.