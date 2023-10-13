A Powerful Program Has Returned Again in ‘A Few Badgeys More’

A strong program is back again in ‘A Few Badgeys More’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, this group of friends were heading to Ferenginar. Tendi and Rutherford were there for a mission that kind of got awkward fast. Meanwhile Mariner visited an old friend and decided to use the opportunity to have too much fun. Boimler made a long list of things to do, but ended up staying in his room the whole time instead. As this episode came to a close, Tendi and Rutherford were glad to have things between them go back to normal. Now a dangerous program is back again in ‘A Few Badgeys More’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘A Few Badgeys More’ here:

Three computerized villains return to cause problems for the Cerritos crew.

We see Badgey has returned again at the start of this episode. Right away they plan their revenge and want to cause harm to everyone Rutherford cares about. Meanwhile, Tendi and Boimler head to the Daystrom Institute to visit two beings they aren’t looking forward to seeing again. Supposedly one has important intel for Boimler, but he refuses to let his guard down. When Rutherford decides to make a rash decision, Mariner refuses to let him take Badgey on alone. We see a few new programs come into existence, and no two are alike. As this episode comes to a close, it appears one robot has really changed and Rutherford brings back to the Cerritos a brand new companion.

Star Trek: Lower Decks 'A Few Badgeys More' is available now on Paramount Plus.