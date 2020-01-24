The Rather Predictable ‘Countdown’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

‘Countdown’ is out now on Blu-Ray

A good amount of horror films come out each year. Some are remakes of classic movies. While others try hard to add something modern to this genre. Once in a while a truly great horror film gets made. Most of the time though these movies are not that great nor are they that scary. When I heard about Countdown I was unsure if it would be good or not. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Countdown here:

When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

Countdown was an okay film, but it wasn’t great either. Too often it was painfully obvious what was going to happen next. Also there were way too many moments of the characters making some really terrible decisions. The ending redeemed this movie a bit, but not enough to change my overall view about it. Some people might enjoy it, but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Countdown is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.