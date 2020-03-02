Get Daily Email
Prepare to Have Some Good Laughs Reading 'War and Peas'

Prepare to Have Some Good Laughs Reading ‘War and Peas’

A book of funny comics strips is coming soon, and it gave me some strong laughs

You may have some pretty good laughs reading ‘War and Peas’

I have read a fair amount of comic strips in my life. It is rare to find two that share much in common these days. Some of them have a message, while others take a comedic look at real life events. War and Peas was different from other comic strips I have read lately. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for War and Peas here:

From the creators of the hugely popular Instagram comic, this offbeat four-panel comic features a dark, fairy-tale aesthetic and a twist ending each time. This graphic novel combines twisted humor with a beloved cast of characters including the grim reaper (seen here as an unintentionally lethal man of leisure), a robot in hopelessly in love with his scientist creator, and a promiscuous yet self-assured witch. Unlike most web-comic collections, this one tells a story using dozens of never-before-seen comics to chronicle the lives of several different characters and their follies during life, death, and their glorious reunions in the afterlife (and the after-afterlife).

It was pretty fun reading this graphic novel. Each strip contained its own set of characters, and they all had their imperfections. As this graphic novel moved forward, we got to learn more about these characters. I had some good laughs seeing them go on all kinds of wacky adventures. This won’t be a graphic novel for everyone, but I think some people will enjoy it.

War and Peas: Funny Comics for Dirty Lovers comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

