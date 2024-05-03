Prepare to be Taken on an Explosive Adventure in ‘The Fall Guy’

A wonderful tale gets told in ‘The Fall Guy’

Action movies can be fun to watch sometimes. When they are done right, they can take audiences on an explosive journey. Once I saw that first trailer, I had a hunch The Fall Guy might be a fun film. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Fall Guy here:

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

The Fall Guy gets 9/10. Overall this is a really good film that takes viewers on an explosive ride. There is comedy, action, drama and a few surprises as this story moves along. Once or twice I could see what might be coming next, but this didn’t hurt the plot that much. Once this film comes to a close, life for the main characters is never going to be the same.

The Fall Guy is in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.