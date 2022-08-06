Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / ‘Prey’ is Available Now on Hulu

‘Prey’ is Available Now on Hulu

The next chapter in the Predator saga is available now on Hulu

by Leave a Comment

‘Prey’ is out now on Hulu

I have watched almost all of the Predator movies. The most recent one put a new spin on this series and was a ton of fun to watch. When I heard about Prey I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Prey here:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, learn the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

This was a well made prequel. We get taken on a trip to the past where we see a deadly hunter arrive on Earth. They are there just for sport and begin causing all kinds of havoc in the area. Once someone learns more about them, they decide it is up to them to stop this thing. After it kills their brother, they set up a final showdown with this monster. As this film comes to a close, life for this tribe will never be the same.

Prey is available now on Hulu. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

