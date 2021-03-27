Get Daily Email
Relationship Alive! How to Get Honest with Yourself

Relationship Alive! How to Get Honest with Yourself

In today’s episode, you’ll get strategies to get past how you *wish* things were – in order to see things as they actually are.

Have you ever gone through a major life change, and then, in retrospect, wondered how you could have possibly been living the way that you were living? Everything seemed so great at the time, right? Or, at least, great enough. But when the spell is broken, and the veil is lifted – suddenly everything looks different. Hindsight is 20/20 – and one of life’s biggest challenges is to see things accurately in the moment. In today’s episode, you’ll get strategies to get past how you *wish* things were – in order to see things as they actually are.

 

LISTEN HERE

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

