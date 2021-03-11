Rome Gets Some Very Bad News on ‘Non Essential’

Something terrible happens to Rome on ‘Non Essential’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Eddie was having a hard time dealing with the pain from his injury. As things seemed to get tougher for him, it began to put a strain on his marriage. Rome hits a snag with his movie but finds a surprise ally in someone unexpected. Meanwhile things with Maggie and her roommate take a new turn, one both didn’t see coming. As this episode comes to a close, Gary makes a late night call for help with something that happened earlier that night. Now Rome gets some awful news in ‘Non Essential’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Non Essential’ here:

As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lock-down putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie’s back surgery is cancelled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain.

Rome is excited about a big day ahead of him in ‘Non Essential’. Things take a surprise turn almost immediately, and it could have dire consequences for his movie. Meanwhile Maggie returns home for a cancer screening, and gets some big news. When a surgery for Eddie gets cancelled, it forces him to take drastic measures. Meanwhile Regina gets some awful news and asks Katherine for help, which she tries to do to the best of her ability. Things seem to be going bad until something unexpected ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close, Regina brings all their friends together to raise Rome’s spirits up. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things 'Non Essential' airs tonight at 10/ 9 c on ABC.