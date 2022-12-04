Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'See How They Run' is Available Now on Digital

‘See How They Run’ is Available Now on Digital

This thrilling film is available now on digital and is loaded with some good bonus content

‘See How They Run’ is out now on Digital

I normally like most films Saoirse Ronan is in. She has been in a number of movies and in each one she plays her character quite well. When I heard about See How They Run I was eager to check it out. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for See How They Run here:

Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.

I enjoyed watching this film. We see someone murdered and two people are brought in to find out who was behind it. Along the way these two people interview those close to them to find out who did it and why. There is plenty of comedic moments and a few surprises as this story moves forward. As this tale comes to a close, life for the both of them will never be the same. ‘Behind the Curtain’ has the cast and crew talking about how much fun they had working on this movie.

See How They Run is available now on Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

