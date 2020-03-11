See all Kinds of Magical Beings in ‘Robin Hood: Outlaw’

Join them on a magical journey in ‘Robin Hood Outlaw’

I have seen this character done many different ways over the years. Disney did a great job telling an animated version of this tale. Mel Brooks comedic take on it always makes me laugh. When I heard about Robin Hood Outlaw I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Robin Hood Outlaw here:

Returning from her last adventure, Robyn is back in New York, and looking for some sort of normalcy. But not everyone feels she deserves any, the universe included. After a close friend is attacked, Robyn must take it upon herself to get to the bottom of this mystery as she is pitted against her greatest adversary yet, when she becomes public enemy number one, to the city she calls home.

I had a wonderful time reading this graphic novel. It certainly put some new twists to this character, but that wasn’t a bad thing. They had to find out who dared hurt a close friend of theirs, and why they did it. This quest took them to some really weird places. As this story came to a close it looked like the search for the one behind this dastardly deed had only just begun. If you are a looking for something different to read then you might want to check this graphic novel out.

Robin Hood Outlaw is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.