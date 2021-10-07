A Showdown Occurs in ‘The Call Is Coming From Inside the House’

Things Aren’t Looking Good in ‘The Call is Coming From Inside the House’

Last time on Titans, the team had become public enemy number one. This was thanks to Jonathan Crane pitting the whole city against them. When the team showed up to try and help people things got bad real fast. Meanwhile someone was on their way back to Gotham, but it wasn’t going to be an easy journey. Together the team makes a tough decision, but things end up not going the way they hoped they would. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Wayne Manor gets a new resident or two. Now things in Gotham aren’t looking great on ‘The Call is Coming From Inside the House’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Call is Coming From Inside the House’ here:

Crane and Red Hood plan the death of Nightwing.

Things in Gotham appear to be getting worse at the start of this episode. Gar reunites with Raven and he informs her of just how bad things have gotten. When he shows her a strange symbol they decide to work together to find out what it means. While this is going on Starfire is trying to get used to a change she has gone through and it isn’t easy for her at all. Tim has returned to Gotham and he gets to reunite with a dear friend. Together they hope to help the team stop something awful from happening. After Red Hood requests a showdown Dick makes an important decision. As this episode comes to a close something terrible ends up happening to someone.

Titans ‘The Call is Coming From Inside the House’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.