Home / A&E / Sidney Poitier (1932-2022)

Sidney Poitier (1932-2022)

Sidney Poitier (1932-2022) was an African American actor, film director and activist. He was the first African American to win an Academy Award for best actor.

Sidney Poitier (1932-2022) was an African American actor, film director and activist. He was the first African American to win an Academy Award for best actor. Born in the Bahamas, he began his acting career with the American Negro Theater. He won the Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in Lilies of the Field. He is best remembered for his pathbreaking cinematic work challenging racial barriers in films like To Sir with LoveGuess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night (all 1967). Potier is widely considered one of the most significant Black actors of the 20th century.

Note: This informational blog (with the exception of the introductory remarks) is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD

Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Poitier

Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kw-2lRYK1Kc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4pgsjjZfQ

The Oscar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCzTyxXPy1o
http://news.bbc.co.uk/onthisday/hi/dates/stories/april/13/newsid_2524000/2524235.stm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnjTANhBu3k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y_9RfZfHCs

NAACP Image Award
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__IPW_edp5k

Arizona State University Film School
https://film.asu.edu/sidney-poitier

FILMS

Major film clips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpSt-eB5g-c

No Way Out (1950)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlpK2tOHLGA

Mark of the Hawk (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwKdbl1wjcQ

Edge of the City (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHAvTuSbwSA

Porgy and Bess (1959)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIdrZxaP-gE

All the Young Men (1960)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5u451vXDfA

Paris Blues (1961)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr2y_2cI9fM

Pressure Point (1962)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kvxBMk5WVU

Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgQiMWcFtQg

Lets Do It Again (1975)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHbJaxXPRQQ

A Piece of the Action (1977)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ItLAogt-4c

Shoot to Kill (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9beAuz0wDZk

Children of the Dust (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1RiLOEEN0Y

Mandela and De Klerk (1997)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrbhDu7g5kE

East of Eden (1998)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it62BB95rT8

 

Previously published on Historian Speaks

 

Image:  Public Domain, The White House

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

