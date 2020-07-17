Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Sutton Decides to Return Home in ‘Not Far From The Tree’

Sutton Decides to Return Home in ‘Not Far From The Tree’

After a rough day, she thinks it is a good idea to go back home for a while

by Leave a Comment

not far from the tree, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

Sutton heads home for a while in ‘Not Far From The Tree’

Last time on The Bold Type, we saw five different couples tell their stories. Some of them were newer, while others were working through a few things. A few of these couples looked like they had hope, yet this wasn’t true for all of them. As this episode came to a close, someone ended up making a really tough decision. Now Sutton decides to head home for a bit in ‘Not Far From The Tree’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

not far from the tree, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Not Far From The Tree’ here:

Sutton visits her hometown, but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

not far from the tree, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Sutton decides to head back home for a while in ‘Not Far From The Tree’. While there, she ends up falling into some old habits. Jane has a great story idea come her way, but her views on it changes when she learns the implications it might have. Kat is seeing someone new, and isn’t in a huge rush to tell her friends about it. Once she gives it some thought, Jane decides to push to get approval for her story. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton returns home and seems to be doing a bit better. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
not far from the tree, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x