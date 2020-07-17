Sutton Decides to Return Home in ‘Not Far From The Tree’

Sutton heads home for a while in ‘Not Far From The Tree’

Last time on The Bold Type, we saw five different couples tell their stories. Some of them were newer, while others were working through a few things. A few of these couples looked like they had hope, yet this wasn’t true for all of them. As this episode came to a close, someone ended up making a really tough decision. Now Sutton decides to head home for a bit in ‘Not Far From The Tree’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Not Far From The Tree’ here:

Sutton visits her hometown, but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

Sutton decides to head back home for a while in ‘Not Far From The Tree’. While there, she ends up falling into some old habits. Jane has a great story idea come her way, but her views on it changes when she learns the implications it might have. Kat is seeing someone new, and isn’t in a huge rush to tell her friends about it. Once she gives it some thought, Jane decides to push to get approval for her story. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton returns home and seems to be doing a bit better. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 10pm on Freeform.