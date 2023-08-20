Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Take a Look at This Blue Beetle Merchandise

Take a Look at This Blue Beetle Merchandise

Get your first look at this Blue Beetle merchandise which is available to order now

blue beetle, funko pop, superhero, dc, gamestop, exclusive, press release, warner bros discovery consumer products

Look at some of this Blue Beetle merchandise

Blue Beetle is a character that has become more popular in recent years. I have seen them in Young Justice and some recent Teen Titans animated films. With the movie being out in theaters, Warner Bros Discovery Consumer Products has announced a bunch of different items based off of this character. Here is my thoughts on some of these items.

blue beetle, superhero, dc, statue, mcfarlane, press release, warner bros discovery consumer products

(c) Warner Bros Discovery Consumer Products

McFarlane Statue

There are some cool looking items here. That resin statue looks amazing, and captures the personality of this character quite well. The action figure turned out great, and kids of all ages will have a blast playing with it. You can learn more about these items and more here.

blue beetle, superhero, dc, action figure, hero mode, target, press release, warner bros discovery consumer products

(c) Warner Bros Discovery Consumer Products

Hero Mode Action Figure

Most of this Blue Beetle merchandise is available now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

blue beetle, superhero, dc, funko pop, exclusive, press release, funko, warner bros discovery consumer products

(c) Warner Bros Discovery Consumer Products

Funko Shop Exclusive Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

guest

