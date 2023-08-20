Take a Look at This Blue Beetle Merchandise

Look at some of this Blue Beetle merchandise

Blue Beetle is a character that has become more popular in recent years. I have seen them in Young Justice and some recent Teen Titans animated films. With the movie being out in theaters, Warner Bros Discovery Consumer Products has announced a bunch of different items based off of this character. Here is my thoughts on some of these items.

McFarlane Statue

There are some cool looking items here. That resin statue looks amazing, and captures the personality of this character quite well. The action figure turned out great, and kids of all ages will have a blast playing with it. You can learn more about these items and more here.

Hero Mode Action Figure

Most of this Blue Beetle merchandise is available now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Funko Shop Exclusive Pop