Take a Look at These Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at these four exclusive Funko Pops

Funko has made a good amount of Pops over the years. They cover many different fandoms and people of all ages love adding them to their collections. Recently a set of exclusives were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Super Sonic Funko

There are some great looking Pops in this set. Super Sonic is my favorite and that chase variant really does look amazing. The Mandalorian Guard turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these exclusive Pops here.

The Mandalorian Guard Funko

The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop comes out February 2024. The Ring Scatter and Super Sonic Funko Pops arrive April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ring Scatter Sonic Funko