The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Exclusive Funko Pops

Take a Look at These Exclusive Funko Pops

Get your first look at these exclusive Funko Pops which are available for pre-order now

funko pops, super sonic, ring scatter sonic, mandalorian guard, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these four exclusive Funko Pops

Funko has made a good amount of Pops over the years. They cover many different fandoms and people of all ages love adding them to their collections. Recently a set of exclusives were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

funko pop, super sonic, sonic the hedgehog, video game, exclusive, sega, press release, entertainment earth

(c) Funko

Super Sonic Funko

There are some great looking Pops in this set. Super Sonic is my favorite and that chase variant really does look amazing. The Mandalorian Guard turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these exclusive Pops here.

funko pop, the mandalorian, guard, star wars, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

The Mandalorian Guard Funko

The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop comes out February 2024. The Ring Scatter and Super Sonic Funko Pops arrive April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funko pop, ring scatter sonic, sega, video game, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Ring Scatter Sonic Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

