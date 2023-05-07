Take a Look at This The Flinstones Funko NFT Set

Check out this The Flinstones Funko NFT set

As a kid, I loved watching The Flinstones. It was a clever animated show that told some wonderful stories. The live action film with John Goodman was great and brought these characters to the big screen. When I heard a Funko NFT set was coming out I was looking forward to learning more about it. Here is my thoughts on this upcoming Funko NFT set.

There are some nice looking redeemable items in this NFT set. I love that they made Fred Flinstone the Grail and it captures the essence of his character perfectly. That Freddy Funko turned out great and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This The Flinstones Funko NFT set drops Tuesday May 9th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.