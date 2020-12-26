Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops

Take a Look at These Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops

Get your first look at these new Batman Funko Pops coming out in the next few months

by Leave a Comment

imperial palace, batman, funko pops, sneak peek, dc comics, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops

Batman is a very popular series. They have made a ton of movies and live action as well as animated shows about these characters over the years. There have also been a lot of Funko Pops made based on them in recent years. Now they are making some Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops. Get your first look at these items that come out early next year.

imperial palace, batman, funko pops, sneak peek, dc comics, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

I am really impressed by how these Funko Pops turned out. The Joker one is my favorite, followed closely by the Robin chase variant. The Batman one turned out great, and so did the Harley Quinn Funko Pop. Fans of these characters are going to want to add these to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

imperial palace, batman, funko pops, sneak peek, dc comics, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

These Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops come out February 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
imperial palace, batman, funko pops, sneak peek, dc comics, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x