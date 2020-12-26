Take a Look at These Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops

Check out these Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops

Batman is a very popular series. They have made a ton of movies and live action as well as animated shows about these characters over the years. There have also been a lot of Funko Pops made based on them in recent years. Now they are making some Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops. Get your first look at these items that come out early next year.

I am really impressed by how these Funko Pops turned out. The Joker one is my favorite, followed closely by the Robin chase variant. The Batman one turned out great, and so did the Harley Quinn Funko Pop. Fans of these characters are going to want to add these to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

These Batman Imperial Palace Funko Pops come out February 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.