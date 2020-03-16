This Tale Gets Told a Different Way in ‘Little Rude Riding Hood’

Another classic tale gets a new twist in ‘Little Rude Riding Hood’

I have read a few of the Twisted Fairy Tales now, and I have really enjoyed them. Each ones takes a classic story and adds new twists to it. So when I heard about Little Rude Riding Hood I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Little Rude Riding Hood here:

Little Rude Riding Hood is incredibly rude to everyone that she meets. She doesn’t even know the meaning of “please” and “thank you!” Then one day, on her way to Grandma’s house, she meets a surprisingly well-mannered wolf. Will he keep his temper when faced with her constant insults?

I had a blast reading this story. The illustrations were wonderful and really helped bring so many scenes to life. The characters were very good and the story was a lot of fun to watch unfold. When someone hits their breaking point, it helped a character learn a good lesson. If you are a fan of these books then you won’t want to miss this one.

Little Rude Riding Hood is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Kobo.