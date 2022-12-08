The Team Stumbles Upon a Dreary Future in ‘Doom Patrol’

The team lands in a weird place on ‘Doom Patrol’

Last season on Doom Patrol, we saw Rita go on a wild journey. She wound up in the past and made a whole new group of friends. At first things seemed great until someone ended up doing something awful. While this was going on Jane saw big changes coming to the Underground and Cliff could have been doing better. We also saw Vic make a big decision, one that changed his life forever. As season 3 came to a close, it looked like this team had a new member. Now this team finds themselves in a strange place on ‘Doom Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Doom Patrol’ here:

As they struggle to function as a cohesive group, the Doom Patrol are confronted by a horrifying realization… in the future.

We see the team fighting a weird villain at the start of this episode. Rita has made herself leader and so far each mission has been a success. When Cliff gets a wonderful gift, the team decides to make a trip to Florida for him. The trip ends up taking an unexpected turn and the team finds themselves in a gloomy place. Turns out it is the future and somehow they made something awful happen. As this episode comes to a close this team is eager to do all they can to stop this future from happening.

Doom Patrol 'Doom Patrol' is available now on HBO Max.