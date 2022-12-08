Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Team Stumbles Upon a Dreary Future in ‘Doom Patrol’

The Team Stumbles Upon a Dreary Future in ‘Doom Patrol’

A mission takes a surprise turn and they find themselves in a gloomy looking place

by Leave a Comment

doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, hbo max

The team lands in a weird place on ‘Doom Patrol’

Last season on Doom Patrol, we saw Rita go on a wild journey. She wound up in the past and made a whole new group of friends. At first things seemed great until someone ended up doing something awful. While this was going on Jane saw big changes coming to the Underground and Cliff could have been doing better. We also saw Vic make a big decision, one that changed his life forever. As season 3 came to a close, it looked like this team had a new member. Now this team finds themselves in a strange place on ‘Doom Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Doom Patrol’ here:

As they struggle to function as a cohesive group, the Doom Patrol are confronted by a horrifying realization… in the future.

doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

We see the team fighting a weird villain at the start of this episode. Rita has made herself leader and so far each mission has been a success. When Cliff gets a wonderful gift, the team decides to make a trip to Florida for him. The trip ends up taking an unexpected turn and the team finds themselves in a gloomy place. Turns out it is the future and somehow they made something awful happen. As this episode comes to a close this team is eager to do all they can to stop this future from happening.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Doom Patrol ‘Doom Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x