‘The Last Duel’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

‘The Last Duel’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Matt Damon can be hit or miss. He did an amazing job in The Martian delivering a truly stunning performance. I wasn’t a fan of his performance in Suburbicon though. Yet he delivered another great performance in Ford V. Ferrari. When I heard about The Last Duel I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to get a digital code for this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Last Duel here:

Based on actual events, the film stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver as friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife accuses Le Gris of assault.

I wasn’t the impressed with this film. The story dragged on and just wasn’t all that interesting. No matter how much it tried it never was able to get me invested in this story. The run time hurt this movie the most which made it very hard to watch in one sitting. As this story came to a close things ended as you might expect them to. Some people might like this film but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Last Duel is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook and Twitter.