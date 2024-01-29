‘The Marvels’ is Out Now on Digital

I have really liked most of the Marvel movies that have come out lately. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania helped bring a dangerous foe into the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did a great job bringing that trilogy to a satisfying conclusion. Although The Marvels wasn’t a perfect film, I still enjoyed it. When I heard this movie was coming to digital I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a digital copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Marvels here:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe.

It was nice getting to watch this movie again. We see these three heroes brought together to try and stop a powerful foe. Along the way they learn a few lessons and find a way to work as a great team. Once this film comes to a close, their lives will never be the same. ‘Entagled’ has the cast and crew talking about the work they all put in to make this film come together. ‘The Production Diaries’ shows the cast and crew looking back on some of their favorite moments working on this movie. There are also some good deleted scenes and a hilarious Gag Reel.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Marvels is out now on Digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD February 13th.