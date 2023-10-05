Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A ‘The Walking Dead Complete Collection’ Is Coming to Blu-Ray

A ‘The Walking Dead Complete Collection’ Is Coming to Blu-Ray

This smash hit series is coming out on Blu-Ray and will be loaded with hours of bonus content

by Leave a Comment

the walking dead complete collection, tv show, horror, drama, blu-ray, press release, amc, lionsgate

‘The Walking Dead Complete Collection’ is coming to Blu-Ray

I have watched a few season of The Walking Dead. It is a very popular show and has spawned a few spin-offs. Over the seasons these characters have grown and changed in many ways. Now a The Walking Dead Complete Collection is coming to Blu-Ray and here is my thoughts on this box set.

(c) Lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

You can read the plot for The Walking Dead here:

After sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma in an abandoned hospital, he’s immediately thrust into a life-or-death struggle in an apocalyptic, walker-ravaged world.

This complete collection of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series, based on Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed comic book, follows Rick and his band of survivors – Daryl, Morgan, Maggie, Carol, Michonne, Glenn, and more – as they struggle to survive their bleak new reality where the living pose as much of a threat as the hungry, roaming undead. From Alexandria and its promise of a better life to Negan’s ruthless Saviors to the Commonwealth’s corruption, every harrowing, suspenseful moment is here. But hope never dies, for as Rick defiantly puts it, “We’re the ones who live.”

the walking dead complete collection, tv show, horror, drama, blu-ray, press release, amc, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

This sounds like an amazing box set. The cover art looks great, and brings pivotal moments from this show to vivid life. There will also be an in depth documentary that looks at the making of the final season of this show. Fans of this series will want to pick this box set up.

The Walking Dead Complete Collection arrives on Blu-Ray and DVD October 17th.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

