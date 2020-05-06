This Unit Faces its Final Training Exercise in ‘Citydrop’

Their final test is here in ‘Citydrop’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, Tally was forced to keep a secret from her unit. She hated doing it, but a superior ordered her to, so she had no choice. Adil came to camp with the hopes that the people there could save someone close to him. Meanwhile Raelle misses Scylla and wants to find out what really happened to her. She was able to somehow save a person who was sick, and this proved just how strong she really is. As this episode came to a close this unit prepared for its final training exercise. Now that exercise is here in ‘Citydrop’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Citydrop’ here:

The witches’ training culminates at City Drop, their final training exercise. Devastating secrets come to light, splintering the unit and forcing Tally to question her blind trust. A looming Spree threat changes the course of the cadets’ lives.

The cadets face their toughest exercise yet in ‘Citydrop’. When Tally gets hurt, Raelle tries to help her and learns a shocking truth. Abigail is trying to keep her unit focused, but this ends up being a difficult task. Luckily as the exercise moves along, they all seem to be doing pretty well. An upcoming real attack forces a drastic decision to be made, one that will change all of their lives forever. As this episode comes to a close this unit starts to question the true intentions of someone. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Citydrop’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.