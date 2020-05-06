Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

This Unit Faces its Final Training Exercise in 'Citydrop'

This Unit Faces its Final Training Exercise in ‘Citydrop’

They enter into their toughest exercise yet where they will each be pushed to their limits

by Leave a Comment

citydrop, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

Their final test is here in ‘Citydrop’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, Tally was forced to keep a secret from her unit. She hated doing it, but a superior ordered her to, so she had no choice. Adil came to camp with the hopes that the people there could save someone close to him. Meanwhile Raelle misses Scylla and wants to find out what really happened to her. She was able to somehow save a person who was sick, and this proved just how strong she really is. As this episode came to a close this unit prepared for its final training exercise. Now that exercise is here in ‘Citydrop’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

citydrop, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Citydrop’ here:

The witches’ training culminates at City Drop, their final training exercise. Devastating secrets come to light, splintering the unit and forcing Tally to question her blind trust. A looming Spree threat changes the course of the cadets’ lives.

citydrop, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

The cadets face their toughest exercise yet in ‘Citydrop’. When Tally gets hurt, Raelle tries to help her and learns a shocking truth. Abigail is trying to keep her unit focused, but this ends up being a difficult task. Luckily as the exercise moves along, they all seem to be doing pretty well. An upcoming real attack forces a drastic decision to be made, one that will change all of their lives forever. As this episode comes to a close this unit starts to question the true intentions of someone. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

citydrop, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Citydrop’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

