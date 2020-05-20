This Unit Joins Alder on a Dangerous Mission in ‘Witchbomb’

This unit goes on a risky rescue mission in ‘Witchbomb’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, it looked like a change was coming. Someone else was going to take over a leadership role, and this unit was excited about it. Yet they all saw on national TV as things took an unexpected turn. After seeing what happened, this unit fears that they all might be in serious danger. Now Alder personally asks their help in a rescue mission on ‘Witchbomb’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Witchbomb’ here:

Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from Basic Training making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

It looks like training is finally over in ‘Witchbomb’. This unit is excited to see what assignment they will get, but are disappointed when it ends up being something unexpected. They know who might be behind it, yet Abigail could be saved from this fate. Meanwhile Tally and Raelle get asked to join Alder on a dangerous rescue mission. They are all surprised when Abigail is there to join them. Once this mission gets moving, it looks like the enemy may not be who Alder thinks it is. After a few bold moves, the mission seems to be a success, but not without a sacrifice or two along the way. As this episode comes to a close, we find out exactly who Scylla answers to, and it is certainly a shock. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Witchbomb’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.