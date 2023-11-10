Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Three Superheroes Must Work Together to Stop a Powerful Foe in ‘The Marvels’

Three Superheroes Must Work Together to Stop a Powerful Foe in ‘The Marvels’

When someone begins causing damage to the universe, these heroes must find a way to stop them

by Leave a Comment

the marvels, superhero, sequel, brie larson, marvel, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

A dangerous foe must be stopped in ‘The Marvels’

I have enjoyed most of the recent Marvel movies I have seen. I thought Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did a wonderful job bringing a powerful villain into the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was amazing and helped bring a series of films to a satisfying conclusion. When I saw that first teaser for The Marvels, I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

the marvels, superhero, sequel, brie larson, marvel, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for The Marvels here:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

the marvels, superhero, sequel, brie larson, marvel, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

The Marvels gets 7.5/10. The film has a strong beginning, and starts this story off with a bang. We learn these characters are far from perfect, but they must find a way to work together before this foe tears the universe apart. Just when things are looking bad, someone makes the ultimate sacrifice. As this adventure comes to a close, it looks like a new superhero team might be forming.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the marvels, superhero, sequel, brie larson, marvel, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

The Marvels is out in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x