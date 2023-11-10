Three Superheroes Must Work Together to Stop a Powerful Foe in ‘The Marvels’

A dangerous foe must be stopped in ‘The Marvels’

I have enjoyed most of the recent Marvel movies I have seen. I thought Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did a wonderful job bringing a powerful villain into the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was amazing and helped bring a series of films to a satisfying conclusion. When I saw that first teaser for The Marvels, I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Marvels here:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

The Marvels gets 7.5/10. The film has a strong beginning, and starts this story off with a bang. We learn these characters are far from perfect, but they must find a way to work together before this foe tears the universe apart. Just when things are looking bad, someone makes the ultimate sacrifice. As this adventure comes to a close, it looks like a new superhero team might be forming.

The Marvels is out in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.