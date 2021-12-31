A new chapter begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

I have watched the Star Wars movies and enjoyed pretty much all of them. The Mandalorian has been a wonderful show so far that shows the darker sides of this universe. Last season we learned a fan favorite character was back and ready for some vengeance. As season 2 of this show came to a close fans got some amazing news. Now a thrilling tale begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ here:

Boba Fett holds court.

A new story begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’. We see a new leadership start and they want to do things differently than their predecessor. A couple of people come to visit them and at first things are going great. When the aide of someone shows up is the moment this episode takes a bad turn. While all this is going on we learn a bit about the past of this character after events from Return of the Jedi. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this story is far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Book of Boba Fett ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.