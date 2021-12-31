Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Thrilling Tale Begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

A Thrilling Tale Begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

Find out some parts about the mysterious past of a well known bounty hunter

by

A new chapter begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

I have watched the Star Wars movies and enjoyed pretty much all of them. The Mandalorian has been a wonderful show so far that shows the darker sides of this universe. Last season we learned a fan favorite character was back and ready for some vengeance. As season 2 of this show came to a close fans got some amazing news. Now a thrilling tale begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ here:

Boba Fett holds court.

(c) Disney Plus

A new story begins on ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’. We see a new leadership start and they want to do things differently than their predecessor. A couple of people come to visit them and at first things are going great. When the aide of someone shows up is the moment this episode takes a bad turn. While all this is going on we learn a bit about the past of this character after events from Return of the Jedi. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this story is far from over.

(c) Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

