A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Vampire Weekend’

An exciting story gets told in ‘Vampire Weekend’

I have read a number of fantasy books lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I first heard about Vampire Weekend, it sounded like it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Vampire Weekend here:

Everything you’ve heard about vampires is a lie. They can’t fly. No murders allowed (the community hates that). And turning into a bat? Completely ridiculous. In fact, vampire life is really just a lot of blood bags and night jobs. For Louise Chao, it’s also lonely, since she swore off family ages ago. At least she’s gone to decades of punk rock shows. And if she can join a band of her own (while keeping her…situation under wraps), maybe she’ll finally feel like she belongs, too. Then a long-lost teenage relative shows up at her door. Whether it’s Ian’s love of music or his bad attitude, for the first time in ages, Louise feels a connection. But as Ian uncovers Louise’s true identity, things get dangerous—especially when he asks her for the ultimate favor. One that goes beyond just family…one that might just change everything vampires know about life and death forever.

I had a great time reading this book. Life for Louise Chao is pretty simple and at times monotonous. She works nights, sleeps during the days and makes sure she has enough blood to get by. When a shortage happens, she decides to reach out to the community for help. Then someone shows up at her door one night, and ends up turning her life completely upside down. Once this tale comes to a close, life for this family changes forever.

Vampire Weekend is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.