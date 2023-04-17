Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Vampire Weekend’

A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Vampire Weekend’

Follow Louise Chao as a surprise visit from a long lost relative changes her life forever

by Leave a Comment

vampire weekend, science fiction, fantasy, mike chen, net galley, review, Harlequin Trade Publishing

An exciting story gets told in ‘Vampire Weekend’

I have read a number of fantasy books lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I first heard about Vampire Weekend, it sounded like it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Vampire Weekend here:

Everything you’ve heard about vampires is a lie. They can’t fly. No murders allowed (the community hates that). And turning into a bat? Completely ridiculous. In fact, vampire life is really just a lot of blood bags and night jobs. For Louise Chao, it’s also lonely, since she swore off family ages ago.

At least she’s gone to decades of punk rock shows. And if she can join a band of her own (while keeping her…situation under wraps), maybe she’ll finally feel like she belongs, too.

Then a long-lost teenage relative shows up at her door. Whether it’s Ian’s love of music or his bad attitude, for the first time in ages, Louise feels a connection.

But as Ian uncovers Louise’s true identity, things get dangerous—especially when he asks her for the ultimate favor. One that goes beyond just family…one that might just change everything vampires know about life and death forever.

I had a great time reading this book. Life for Louise Chao is pretty simple and at times monotonous. She works nights, sleeps during the days and makes sure she has enough blood to get by. When a shortage happens, she decides to reach out to the community for help. Then someone shows up at her door one night, and ends up turning her life completely upside down. Once this tale comes to a close, life for this family changes forever.

Vampire Weekend is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x