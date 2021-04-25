Tips To Keep Earning Through Music In Current Pandemic

—

Isn’t it everyone’s dream to strike it rich in music? You were just getting started in your writing career when COVID-19, a massive dumping truck, rolled in and reorganized not just your life but everybody else’s as well.

Since last year, most of us have to search for alternative income sources outside our fantasies of concerts, fans, and audiences. Thankfully, I have some excellent news for you: you’re a singer!

You possess a rare and unusual set of abilities that most people can only wish for. More than just that, you’re a trailblazer. You have the potential to make something extraordinary out of practically negligible.

LVL Music Academy is a team of music teachers where they provide mentorship to young music teachers to improve their teaching skills which will help them in their teaching career.

Performing on stage

This simply comes with the limitations that certain areas will always be more restricted than others, and you can avoid doing something you don’t want to do. Particularly when it comes to your health & welfare.)

While everyone else has that said, it’s also worth remembering that in some instances, this segment of the music and quality industry also has begun to recover.

Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube live to stream

There’s a slew of channels and academies are available like LVL Academy to get you next to one of your audience. You can show your Venmo or Overall activities accounts to collect tips just as you’d if you were bartending in person. This is a brilliant way to produce extra income from the client’s end.

Become a Contract Musician

Here’s another way to make money you may not have regarded: a church. Many religions just need musicians and will pay members a per food allowance rate even if you’re not still a member.

Most churches recruit musicians based on recommendations from another music group, and if you’re not always in a network of professional performers, chances are they know somebody who is.

If not, you should still advertise your presence on social networks to see if someone is searching for jobs.

Be a Merchandiser

Putting out a limited run of products can be a perfect way to develop the brand while still making a good living. Prankful and Selfie, both of which have been listed previously, make purchasing smaller quantities of merchandise inexpensive and straightforward.

You could also go for a DIY approach and crafts your own one-of-a-kind pieces, adding even more interactivity!

This is a perfect way to communicate with your audiences, and it helps them to help you both by purchasing merch and by introducing you to new fans around the world.

Use a Crowdfunding site.

Patron is similar to an ongoing Startup in which you can build various incentive levels at multiple rates. For $5 a month, you could give your Patrons unfinished demos. Maybe for $25 a month, you can also include samples and any fresh merch you launch.

You have complete control over your rates and promotions, so you can let your customers decide if they want to help you.

