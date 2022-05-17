‘Uncharted’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

‘Uncharted’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have seen my share of movies based off of video games. They can be hit or miss, but most of them aren’t that great. When I heard about Uncharted I hoped it might be a good film. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Uncharted here:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

This was overall a fun movie to watch. There was plenty of action and watching this tale unfold was pretty exciting. ‘Becoming Nathan Drake’ showed how Tom Holland prepared for this role and how his love of the video games helped him bring this character to life. ‘Never a Dull Moment: Stunts and Action’ showed the challenges the crew faced working on some of these action sequences. There are also some good extended and deleted scenes.

Uncharted is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.