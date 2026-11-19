My pistachio hot chocolate recipe is made by whisking pistachio cream into a simple stovetop cocoa with milk, a little brown sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. It’s ready in about 10 minutes and finished with whipped cream and chopped pistachios. The flavor lands right in Dubai chocolate territory, pistachio and chocolate together in every sip.

Pistachio Cream by the Spoonful, Then by the Mug

We love our pistachio-anything in this household. Pistachios show up on our baked brie with fig jam and get tossed into my roasted potato salad, and I’ll always remember the first time I tried pistachio cream by the spoonful. Wow, is it tasty, and it’s hard not to eat the whole jar!

I wondered how it would translate into a hot chocolate recipe, so I got to testing, and it did not disappoint. This is essentially a basic homemade cocoa with a pistachio twist, and it’s very reminiscent of Dubai-style anything.

Enjoy!

~Kristen

Pistachio Hot Chocolate (Dubai-Style) Author: Kristen Wood 402 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4x US Customary Metric ▢ 1½ cups milk of choice dairy or non-dairy

▢ 3 tablespoons pistachio cream the kind that is just pistachios and sugar

▢ 1½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder or cacao powder

▢ 2 teaspoons granulated sugar of choice I like to use brown sugar

▢ ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ Pinch salt

▢ Whipped cream for topping (optional)

▢ Finely chopped pistachios for garnish (optional) Method In a small saucepan, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar (if using), and a splash of the milk until smooth and free of lumps. Gradually whisk in the remaining milk, pistachio cream, and salt until well combined. Heat over medium-low heat for 4–6 minutes, whisking frequently, until the hot chocolate is smooth, creamy, and steaming. Do not allow it to boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Taste and add a little more sugar if desired. Pour the hot chocolate into a large mug and top with whipped cream and finely chopped pistachios, if desired. Serve warm and enjoy! Notes Use pistachio cream made with just pistachios and sugar. Some Dubai-style pistachio spreads contain kataifi or wafer pieces with wheat, so check the label to keep it gluten-free.

Pistachio creams vary in sweetness. Taste before adding extra sugar.

Don’t let the hot chocolate boil, especially if you’re using non-dairy milk.

For festive green streaks (and a little extra pistachio flavor), dip a spoon in pistachio cream and swipe it down the inside of a clear mug a few times before pouring in the hot chocolate. It’s optional, but I love how it looks.

A Few Ingredient Notes Pistachio cream: Some pistachio spreads, especially the Dubai chocolate-style ones, include kataifi or other crunchy pieces, which usually contain wheat. Check the label so your mug stays gluten-free if necessary. Milk: Dairy or non-dairy both work. If you’re using oat milk, my oat milk hot chocolate is another good one to keep on hand. Tips for a Smooth, Creamy Mug Milk can scorch on the bottom of the pan or form a skin if it boils, and some non-dairy milks can separate at high heat. Medium-low with frequent whisking keeps everything smooth.

Pistachio creams vary a lot in sweetness from brand to brand, so the amount of additional sugar you may need depends on the jar you’re using.

Pistachio cream is rich and can settle toward the bottom of the pan, so give it one last whisk before it goes into the mug. Holiday Pairings Set out a bowl of Christmas snack mix for a salty-sweet contrast to the rich pistachio.

Enjoy it after a slice of gluten-free fruit cake on Christmas afternoon.

Dunk a few gluten-free pecan sandies straight into the mug.

Add a plate of gluten-free Linzer cookies for dunking.

Split it into two small mugs for an after-dinner treat.

Serve with squares of gingerbread freezer fudge on a holiday dessert board.

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Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

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Photo credit: Kristen Wood