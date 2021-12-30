An Uneasy Alliance Gets Formed in ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’

Tough decisions get made in ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’
Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, the fight between Klarion and a powerful foe took a bad turn. After his familiar was destroyed he found himself in an unusual situation. Meanwhile things aren’t looking good for Earth as this powerful foe continues to wreak havoc everywhere they go. Klarion takes on a temporary form looking for help and takes some people on a wild ride. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Zatanna and her team. Now an uneasy alliance will get formed in ‘ Kaerb Ym Traeh’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
This animated spy drama explores the entire DC Universe through the eyes of young superheroes as they come of age, balancing truth and justice against the secrets and lies of various villains, allies, and of their own making.
Things aren’t looking good at the beginning of this episode. Klarion finds Zatanna and her team and asks them for help. Zatanna and Dr. Fate are hesitant at first but both eventually agree to help out. Together this temporary alliance tries to take out this new agent of chaos for good. Meanwhile Vandal Savage decides to have a talk with some very powerful entities. He states a good case and they agree to his terms, which turns the tide in this fight. Someone on Zatanna’s team makes a drastic move and it could cost them dearly. As this episode comes to a close a difficult decision gets made.
Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’ is available now on HBO Max.