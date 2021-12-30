Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / An Uneasy Alliance Gets Formed in ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’

An Uneasy Alliance Gets Formed in ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’

To stop a powerful foe Zatanna and her team will need all the help they can get

by Leave a Comment

Kaerb Ym Traeh, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Tough decisions get made in ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, the fight between Klarion and a powerful foe took a bad turn. After his familiar was destroyed he found himself in an unusual situation. Meanwhile things aren’t looking good for Earth as this powerful foe continues to wreak havoc everywhere they go. Klarion takes on a temporary form looking for help and takes some people on a wild ride. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Zatanna and her team. Now an uneasy alliance will get formed in ‘ Kaerb Ym Traeh’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

Kaerb Ym Traeh, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the plot for Young Justice here:

This animated spy drama explores the entire DC Universe through the eyes of young superheroes as they come of age, balancing truth and justice against the secrets and lies of various villains, allies, and of their own making.
Kaerb Ym Traeh, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Things aren’t looking good at the beginning of this episode. Klarion finds Zatanna and her team and asks them for help. Zatanna and Dr. Fate are hesitant at first but both eventually agree to help out. Together this temporary alliance tries to take out this new agent of chaos for good. Meanwhile Vandal Savage decides to have a talk with some very powerful entities. He states a good case and they agree to his terms, which turns the tide in this fight. Someone on Zatanna’s team makes a drastic move and it could cost them dearly. As this episode comes to a close a difficult decision gets made.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Kaerb Ym Traeh, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Kaerb Ym Traeh’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares36

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x