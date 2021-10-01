Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Universe Faces a Deadly Threat on ‘What If…Ultron Won’

The Universe Faces a Deadly Threat on ‘What If…Ultron Won’

The last remaining heroes must find a way to stop a powerful threat before it is too late

by Leave a Comment

what if ultron won, what if, tv show, animated, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

The entire universe is in grave danger on ‘What If Ultron Won’

Last time on What…If?, we saw a new side of the god of thunder. They never grew up having an adopted brother, so they looked at life in different ways. All they seemed to enjoy doing was partying and having fun. Thor and his friends decide to head to Midgard to throw a huge party and things get out of hand fast. Luckily Thor and his pals are able to tidy up before his mother pays him a visit. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this universe is about to face a grave threat. Now the universe is in serious danger on ‘What If Ultron Won’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘What If Ultron Won’ here:

Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton seek to destroy killer-robot Ultron following a cataclysmic event.

(c) Disney Plus

(c) Disney Plus

Things look pretty hopeless at the start of this episode. In this reality Ultron has pretty much taken over Earth and the rest of the galaxy. There are very few people left who dare to oppose them, and those left need to find a way to stop them fast. Natasha and Clint find a risky solution but it is one they hope will work. While they are doing this Ultron makes a startling discovery. As this episode comes to a close someone asks Strange Supreme for help in taking down a powerful foe.

what if ultron won, what if, tv show, animated, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

‘What If…Ultron Won’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

