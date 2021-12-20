‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I overall enjoyed Venom. The movie wasn’t perfect but it did show new sides of this anti-hero. We got to see the imperfect sides of them and how Eddie became joined with this symbiote. As the first film came to a close it was clear the story was far from over. Now Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Venom Let There Be Carnage here:

In search of his next big story, journalist Eddie Brock lands an exclusive interview with convicted murderer and death row inmate Cletus Kasady, who discovers Eddie’s secret and becomes the host for Carnage, a menacing and terrifying symbiote. Now, Eddie and Venom must get past their contentious relationship to defeat him.

I had an absolute blast watching this film again. It tells an action packed story as a deadly new foe ravages the city. To stop them it will take everything Eddie Brock has and even that might not be enough. ‘Eddie and Venom: The Odd Couple’ delves into what it was like for Tom Hardy to step into this role again. ‘Sick and Twisted Cletus Cassidy’ looks into the challenges that were faced bringing this character to the big screen. There are also a few deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.