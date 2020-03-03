Find Out Why the First Batmobile Was Made in ‘Batman: Overdrive’

A young Bruce makes something amazing in ‘Batman: Overdrive’

I have been lucky to read some really good DC comics lately. Many of the graphics novel have starred well known heroes as they take on dastardly villains. Some have focused on younger versions of these characters, and have made for some really fun reads. When I heard about Batman: Overdrive, I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Batman Overdrive here:

Driven to solve the mystery of his parents’ murders, teenage loner Bruce Wayne hones his detective and combat skills as he scours the underbelly of Gotham looking for clues. Feeling responsible, Bruce is eager to find someone to pin the blame on so he can absolve himself of the guilt he feels. His quest for freedom while still clinging to the past is revealed in his effort to rebuild his dad’s first car. Finding the correct parts forces Bruce to open himself up to new friendships and challenges, ultimately leading him to what he desires most: freedom!

This was a really good graphic novel. Bruce was still hurting from the loss of his parents as a kid. He was eager to find out who was responsible, at almost any cost. When he finds out someone close to him might have had a part to play in it, he lashes out at them. Thanks to a few new friends, he realizes what is really important in life. If you are a fan of Batman then this is a graphic novel you will want to check out.

Batman: Overdrive is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.