A Young Witch Moves to a New Town in ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

A new business gets started in ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

I have seen Kiki’s Delivery Service, but it was many years ago. It was a great film that told a pretty exciting story. So when I heard there was a book of this story, I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Kiki’s Delivery Service here:

Half-witch Kiki never runs from a challenge. So when her thirteenth birthday arrives, she’s eager to follow a witch’s tradition: choose a new town to call home for one year. Brimming with confidence, Kiki flies to the seaside village of Koriko and expects that her powers will easily bring happiness to the townspeople. But gaining the trust of the locals is trickier than she expected. With her faithful, wise-cracking black cat, Jiji, by her side, Kiki forges new friendships and builds her inner strength, ultimately realizing that magic can be found in even the most ordinary places.

I had a great time reading this book. Each chapter told the next part of this story in a fun and exciting way. To see the story move along this way was a ton of fun. As the story moves along, we see Kiki change in many ways. Once this tale comes to a close, she will never be the same again. Fans of this story will want to check this book out.

Kiki’s Delivery Service is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.