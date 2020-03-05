Get Daily Email
Zoey Makes a Huge Decision in 'Age Ain't Nothing but a Number'

Zoey Makes a Huge Decision in ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’

After something unexpected happens to her, she chooses to make a pretty big decision

by

age ain't nothing but a number, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 3, review, freeform

Zoey makes a big decision in ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’

Last time on Grown-ish, Sky was finally back running track. She started to realize her sister Jazz might be losing her focus. It didn’t take her long to find out who might be the reason for this. Meanwhile Anna tried her best to keep a relationship with a colleague professional. As this episode came to a close Jazz came to realize she might have a tough decision to make. Now Zoey makes a big decision about her life in ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’ here:

Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track.

age ain't nothing but a number, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Zoey has something kind of embarrassing happen to her in ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’. Afterwards, she has a good talk with a dear friend. This conversation leads her to make a big life decision. Meanwhile Sky lets slip to Doug the reason why Jazz has been avoiding him lately. He goes to talk to her about it, and puts Jazz and him in an awkward position. As this episode comes to a close, Zoey feels like she has made the right choice. To learn more about Grown-ish click on this website.

Grown-ish ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’ airs tonight at 8pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

