Carlos Andrés Gómez – Beating Traffic [Video]

Shasparay, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:17

we knew those aisles were much more than

0:19

just concrete

0:20

they were sacred

0:22

a once-in-a-lifetime shot so we smuggled

0:25

ourselves into the floor seats

0:28

to watch michael jordan

0:30

play basketball

0:32

for the final two minutes and 37 seconds

0:36

of the only game he’d ever play on his

0:39

30th birthday thousands headed for the

0:42

exits

0:44

because the winners

0:45

had been decided

0:47

they believed

0:49

to get a jump start

0:52

on going home

0:54

i saw michael jordan

0:56

play basketball

0:58

from floor seats

1:00

in his prime

1:03

because some sears and roebuck regional

1:06

vice president had some phantom traffic

1:09

to evade

1:11

or maybe just never even showed up

1:16

in my blink of an eye on this earth

1:19

may i be struck down by lightning

1:22

before i ever rsvp

1:25

maybe

1:26

before i rate my birthday party a six

1:29

out of ten after i dance with my sister

1:32

before i walk out on otis singing or

1:35

basquiat painting to go beat traffic

1:38

miss out on a chance to live so i can

1:39

catch up on sleep when you’re in a

1:41

rocking chair

1:43

if you’re so blessed to make it that far

1:46

with your aching and failing joints your

1:48

arthritic and curling limbs the flailing

1:51

novel of your life rolling out from

1:52

behind you like a field of swollen

1:55

marigolds do you want your memories to

1:57

be neatly tucked into rubbermaid bins in

2:00

your garage

2:01

with nothing in them but records that

2:04

skip

2:05

an old photo albums

2:07

full of multiple copies of the same

2:10

polaroid

2:12

you

2:13

in your recliner

2:15

by yourself

2:17

watching another bad sitcom re-run in a

2:21

recent study of senior citizens it was

2:23

found that people rarely regretted most

2:26

of the things they had done

2:28

overwhelmingly it was the things they

2:31

had not done which filled their regret

2:33

lists when they reached old age this is

2:36

not a rehearsal but it sure as hell

2:38

might be a test is there anything left

2:41

beating in your chest i sometimes get

2:43

tired and notice sand sliding through my

2:46

hands when i want to rest i am done with

2:48

the days of yeah i’m definitely gonna

2:50

try my best

2:53

to make it

2:55

so much

2:56

of this life

2:58

is what you make of it it’s just about

3:00

arriving through that door but most of

3:03

us never even make it out of bed like

3:06

yoda said

3:08

do

3:09

or do not

3:11

there is no try

3:14

and there won’t be a second one forget

3:16

beating traffic leave your car in the

3:19

parking lot let the tears stain your

3:21

face as you run through the rain your

3:23

arms outstretched alive like the last

3:26

few gas before going under like a

3:29

supernova seen alive behind still

3:32

traveling light although

3:34

it is flickered out

3:36

we wonder

3:38

are you still there

3:40

aw and wonder

3:42

are you still

3:44

there

3:45

an echo after light like thunder

3:49

my god

3:51

we’re still here

3:56

we made it

3:58

[Music]

4:28

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

