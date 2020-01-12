Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / ‘I Just Loved Dancing So Much’

‘I Just Loved Dancing So Much’

"Why I Dance" by Todrick Hall.

Todrick shares the difficulties he’s faced in dance and looks back on just how far he’s come.

a lot of kids in my school made fun of
00:01
me and called me names those things hurt
00:04
but every day when I stepped into the
00:06
dance studio it was like all of that
00:08
stuff was erased and I didn’t remember
00:09
that it even happened because I just
00:11
loved dancing so much
00:17
dance means everything to me because I
00:19
grew up in a place that was not the most
00:21
safe where I’m from people get involved
00:24
in the wrong things and it could be a
00:26
way to get your life taken away if you
00:28
fall into the wrong group I started
00:32
taking dance at a very young age I think
00:35
that I was just searching for what it
00:37
was that I wanted to do lo and behold
00:40
one holiday season I went to the
00:42
Nutcracker and it was like a light
00:44
switch came on and I knew immediately
00:46
when I saw the performance that that was
00:49
what I was supposed to be doing
00:53
[Music]
00:55
my mom quit her job and found only job
00:58
that would allow her to leave early to
01:00
drive me an hour and a half every day to
01:02
be in the nearest town without a dance
01:04
studio
01:05
I still remember pulling up to the
01:06
studio for the first time and only still
01:08
seeing young girls only still seeing
01:11
people who didn’t look like me who are
01:12
not my skin color but I I’m so glad that
01:16
I faced my fears and walked into the
01:18
dance studio that day
01:19
[Music]
01:21
everybody around me loved the fact that
01:23
I found something that was like my
01:24
calling and that I was passionate about
01:26
and people supported me for the most
01:29
part where we were from it was just
01:31
unheard of for a boy to be dancing
01:33
especially a black boy a lot of kids in
01:36
my school made fun of me and called me
01:38
names those things hurt but every day
01:41
when I stepped into the dance studio it
01:43
was like all of that stuff was erased
01:44
and I didn’t remember that it even
01:46
happened because I just loved dancing so
01:49
much
01:53
when I graduated high school I decided
01:55
to go audition for Disney World and I
01:57
got hired to dance in the Beauty and the
01:59
Beast show where I was in fact a spoon
02:02
since then I have gotten to dance in
02:05
five or six Broadway musicals West End
02:08
shows I have choreographed for people
02:10
like Beyonce and Taylor Swift I’ve
02:13
gotten to work with kids across America
02:15
teaching master classes and there’s not
02:18
a time where I’m standing in a room and
02:20
Beyonce’s asking me what leg do I dance
02:22
on todrick that I don’t think back to
02:24
that moment where I started dancing and
02:26
realized like how far it’s come
02:32
dancing just makes you feel free
02:36
makes you feel liberated it makes you
02:39
feel like you can escape reality and you
02:41
can let everything go you can jump you
02:44
can you know scream with your body
02:47
there’s so much for me to achieve left I
02:50
have so many dreams if I had to stop
02:53
right now with the things that I’ve done
02:55
I would still be grateful for the career
02:57
[Applause]
02:58
anything I’ll ever stop dancing I think
03:01
that it’s just in my blood it’s in my
03:04
DNA I think I’ll be an old man if you
03:08
play a good throwback cardi B song I
03:10
will find some way on crutches on a
03:12
walker with a broken hip I will find a
03:15
way to twerk
03:17
[Music]
03:29
you

