Todrick shares the difficulties he’s faced in dance and looks back on just how far he’s come.

a lot of kids in my school made fun of

me and called me names those things hurt

but every day when I stepped into the

dance studio it was like all of that

stuff was erased and I didn’t remember

that it even happened because I just

loved dancing so much

dance means everything to me because I

grew up in a place that was not the most

safe where I’m from people get involved

in the wrong things and it could be a

way to get your life taken away if you

fall into the wrong group I started

taking dance at a very young age I think

that I was just searching for what it

was that I wanted to do lo and behold

one holiday season I went to the

Nutcracker and it was like a light

switch came on and I knew immediately

when I saw the performance that that was

what I was supposed to be doing

my mom quit her job and found only job

that would allow her to leave early to

drive me an hour and a half every day to

be in the nearest town without a dance

studio

I still remember pulling up to the

studio for the first time and only still

seeing young girls only still seeing

people who didn’t look like me who are

not my skin color but I I’m so glad that

I faced my fears and walked into the

dance studio that day

everybody around me loved the fact that

I found something that was like my

calling and that I was passionate about

and people supported me for the most

part where we were from it was just

unheard of for a boy to be dancing

when I graduated high school I decided

to go audition for Disney World and I

got hired to dance in the Beauty and the

Beast show where I was in fact a spoon

since then I have gotten to dance in

five or six Broadway musicals West End

shows I have choreographed for people

like Beyonce and Taylor Swift I’ve

gotten to work with kids across America

teaching master classes and there’s not

a time where I’m standing in a room and

Beyonce’s asking me what leg do I dance

on todrick that I don’t think back to

that moment where I started dancing and

realized like how far it’s come

dancing just makes you feel free

makes you feel liberated it makes you

feel like you can escape reality and you

can let everything go you can jump you

can you know scream with your body

there’s so much for me to achieve left I

have so many dreams if I had to stop

right now with the things that I’ve done

I would still be grateful for the career

anything I’ll ever stop dancing I think

that it’s just in my blood it’s in my

DNA I think I’ll be an old man if you

play a good throwback cardi B song I

will find some way on crutches on a

walker with a broken hip I will find a

way to twerk

