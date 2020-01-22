‘I Literally Could Not Live Without Dance’

Tom was born with cystic fibrosis. Dance lets him express himself.

00:03

dancing to me means everything without

00:07

it I’d be in hospital 24/7 my name is

00:14

Tom I’m 16 years old and I’m a dancer

00:17

when I dance I just let go I’m just free

00:21

able to do whatever I want and I just

00:24

feel amazing I really love like being

00:28

able to express myself in multiple

00:30

different ways the artistry and it the

00:33

creativity being able to put your

00:35

personal twist on certain things I’m

00:39

inspired by like all the hardships in my

00:42

life and just going you know what life’s

00:44

not that bad

00:44

like it may be horrible some bits but

00:46

we’ve just got to look at the bigger

00:47

picture

00:48

[Music]

00:53

I have a condition called cystic

00:55

fibrosis which means my lungs are

00:57

covered in the thick tar like Mekas and

01:00

my body’s not able to digest fats

01:03

properly and I have to take literally

01:05

hundreds of meds a day just to maintain

01:07

my body dancing for me got quite serious

01:15

very quickly so I was doing multiple

01:18

hours a day and my parents thought I was

01:21

gonna pass out the real worry that they

01:24

had was that I was gonna injure myself

01:27

and then cause serious damage to my

01:28

lungs and then I’m in hospital I

01:32

wouldn’t even say I worried when he

01:34

started dancing I panicked

01:35

it’s hours and hours of training he had

01:38

smaller lung capacity he had problems

01:41

with digestion and he was getting sick a

01:44

lot and I still panic and I still worry

01:47

but I shouldn’t because he loves it and

01:50

he’s doing really well

01:51

[Music]

01:54

dance is impact in my life in a way that

01:58

I’ve never thought anything Woods I’m a

02:00

lot more healthy now than solutions the

02:03

mucus in the lungs so it’s easier to

02:05

breathe helps with digestion it just

02:09

really helps my life drop all my younger

02:13

childhood I felt like I couldn’t really

02:14

do much because this condition was like

02:16

chaining and pulling me back but as soon

02:19

as I discovered dance it’s like I grew a

02:21

new set of wings and I was just able to

02:22

fly just fly away when I dance I just

02:31

feel complete bliss I just feel so free

02:35

and able to do whatever I want when I

02:37

see my boy dancing I feel proud

02:40

emotional I can’t quite believe the boy

02:43

that we had in that hospital 18 months

02:46

is dancing on the stage and competing

02:49

with the best of them it’s an incredibly

02:52

brilliant feeling

02:55

[Applause]

02:57

I tell you without dance my life would

02:59

be so much different it’ll be in a

03:03

hospital bed where I’m getting fed from

03:06

a tube from the stomach I literally

03:10

couldn’t live without dance

