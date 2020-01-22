Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / 'I Literally Could Not Live Without Dance'

‘I Literally Could Not Live Without Dance’

Why I Dance by Tom.

by Leave a Comment

Tom was born with cystic fibrosis. Dance lets him express himself.

00:03
dancing to me means everything without
00:07
it I’d be in hospital 24/7 my name is
00:14
Tom I’m 16 years old and I’m a dancer
00:17
when I dance I just let go I’m just free
00:21
able to do whatever I want and I just
00:24
feel amazing I really love like being
00:28
able to express myself in multiple
00:30
different ways the artistry and it the
00:33
creativity being able to put your
00:35
personal twist on certain things I’m
00:39
inspired by like all the hardships in my
00:42
life and just going you know what life’s
00:44
not that bad
00:44
like it may be horrible some bits but
00:46
we’ve just got to look at the bigger
00:47
picture
00:48
[Music]
00:53
I have a condition called cystic
00:55
fibrosis which means my lungs are
00:57
covered in the thick tar like Mekas and
01:00
my body’s not able to digest fats
01:03
properly and I have to take literally
01:05
hundreds of meds a day just to maintain
01:07
my body dancing for me got quite serious
01:15
very quickly so I was doing multiple
01:18
hours a day and my parents thought I was
01:21
gonna pass out the real worry that they
01:24
had was that I was gonna injure myself
01:27
and then cause serious damage to my
01:28
lungs and then I’m in hospital I
01:32
wouldn’t even say I worried when he
01:34
started dancing I panicked
01:35
it’s hours and hours of training he had
01:38
smaller lung capacity he had problems
01:41
with digestion and he was getting sick a
01:44
lot and I still panic and I still worry
01:47
but I shouldn’t because he loves it and
01:50
he’s doing really well
01:51
[Music]
01:54
dance is impact in my life in a way that
01:58
I’ve never thought anything Woods I’m a
02:00
lot more healthy now than solutions the
02:03
mucus in the lungs so it’s easier to
02:05
breathe helps with digestion it just
02:09
really helps my life drop all my younger
02:13
childhood I felt like I couldn’t really
02:14
do much because this condition was like
02:16
chaining and pulling me back but as soon
02:19
as I discovered dance it’s like I grew a
02:21
new set of wings and I was just able to
02:22
fly just fly away when I dance I just
02:31
feel complete bliss I just feel so free
02:35
and able to do whatever I want when I
02:37
see my boy dancing I feel proud
02:40
emotional I can’t quite believe the boy
02:43
that we had in that hospital 18 months
02:46
is dancing on the stage and competing
02:49
with the best of them it’s an incredibly
02:52
brilliant feeling
02:55
[Applause]
02:57
I tell you without dance my life would
02:59
be so much different it’ll be in a
03:03
hospital bed where I’m getting fed from
03:06
a tube from the stomach I literally
03:10
couldn’t live without dance

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions.
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

