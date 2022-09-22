One Thing I Have to Say

It is sad to say this, but someone has to. If you had babies, the next generation, how would you feel about people?

Doctors operated on babies without anesthetic before 1987 because they were men and did not believe pre-verbal people had any feelings, certainly not pain, even though babies have always screamed and tried to get away from anyone pinching or cutting them. Witness a bris to see this in action. Now, AI guys say children require no upbringing because they learn everything by themselves. Sure they ignore Romanian orphanages with kids raised by cribs. They ignore how much time, effort, and cash people put into raising their kids.

Go ahead and realize half the human race could not be educated without serious kerfuffle and even death before this century. They thought and perceived anyway and it was different than the other half — a fact noted by the other half as a deficit, a deficit from being trained to be like them. Hmmm.

Biologists (almost all are men) are just starting to believe non-verbal animals might be sentient. They argue about this. They are men or the few of the other half who try to please men. What would you think if you were such an elevated person? This is outside of the fact that this race has only existed for 300,000 years but this guy says we have how many years experience under our belts (1.5 billion years)? How has he confused the issue? Why might that be?

Sure we exist as a species over the long haul of time. Yes, half the race has a hard time cogitating outside themselves and reality has become their picture, not something inclusive of time or the other half of the race. Certainly not children or the rest of the LifeField.

Now we are supposed to do something with what is presented here as FACT in this column when it is simply a perception inculcated by the right kind of precedence. I don’t agree with this perspective because as a female I can think in public now unless you realize females have no rights under the US Constitution at this point in time. That has yet to wear on.

However, no rights as women had before Roe v. Wade do not equal a lack of sentience, consciousness, intelligence, ethics, morality, or perceptions over the long haul of time. They never have. Not even close. Men. Wake up. Trust women’s observations, trust us in general as you trust a new companion like you trust men in the group called men. Especially trust us as you trust the group called human, here on Earth, Blue among the Stars.

