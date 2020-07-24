Sis Boom Bah

Many trees along the Boise River lean way over the edge — toward the water — bringing to mind a cheer we used in high school:
Lean to the left
Lean to the right
Stand up, sit down
Fight, fight, fight
It’s a wonderful feeling to know that you’ve got someone on your side; someone rooting for you!
Who are you cheering for? On the flip side (pun intended), who’s cheering for you?
© Laurie Buchanan
Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
Photo by Laurie Buchanan
