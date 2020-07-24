Sis Boom Bah

Many trees along the Boise River lean way over the edge — toward the water — bringing to mind a cheer we used in high school:

Lean to the left

Lean to the right

Stand up, sit down

Fight, fight, fight

It’s a wonderful feeling to know that you’ve got someone on your side; someone rooting for you!

Who are you cheering for? On the flip side (pun intended), who’s cheering for you?

© Laurie Buchanan

—

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo by Laurie Buchanan