The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Bits & Pieces / Touching Hands

Touching Hands

Doing It?

by

 

Are humans stupid or are they unsuited for life as we know it

Here on planet Earth

Blue among the Stars?

Why would we even say that? We know we will strive to keep going.

And, going we will keep doing. We have the Earth. We are the Species.

We will do something now and for how long? We will do that other thing.

So many things to do.

https://unsplash.com/@theunsteady5

I reach out my hand.

The sun defines it. I become what is outstretched.

It is time

To touch hands.

Aziz Acharki on Unsplash

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

